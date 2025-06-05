Did 'Teen Mom 2' Star Issac Rivera Change His Name to Elliot? Learn All About the Teenage Reality TV Star Fans first met the teen as a baby when his mother starred in '16 and Pregnant.' By Niko Mann Published June 5 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @isaacelliottr

Fans of the reality show Teen Mom 2 are wondering why Issac Rivera changed his name to Elliot. The teenager was introduced to reality television fans on 16 and Pregnant with his mom, Kailyn Lowry.

Kailyn has been calling her son Elliot in her posts on social media, and fans began wondering about the name change. Here's what we know about his decision to go by a new name.

Source: Instagram / @isaacelliottr

Why did 'Teen Mom 2' star Isaac change his name to Elliot?

Isaac Rivera did not legally change his name to Elliot. In fact, Elliot is the former Teen Mom 2 star's middle name, and he simply began going by Elliot instead of Isaac. Some fans speculated that Elliot changed his name because his mom's new boyfriend, Isaac Knighton, shared the same name as her son.

According to The Sun, Kailyn and her new man recently began dating. However, it would seem from Elliot's social media, he had been going by his middle name for a while before Isaac No. 2 came along. Elliot is expected to make a special announcement on June 5 during his mom's podcast, Barely Famous, on Patreon. Kailyn shared a video on Instagram and TikTok of herself and Elliot as they recorded the podcast, which will drop at 8 p.m. EST.

Kailyn shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "New episode with my firstborn @isaacelliottr. Parts one and two drop tomorrow at 8 p.m. EST on patreon.com/kaillowry. This one is really special to me — please handle it with care."

The former Teen Mom 2 star shares Elliot with her ex, Jo Rivera. The duo came back together to take pictures of Elliot's first day of high school last year. Elliot also shared pictures on Instagram and said he planned to be an ASL interpreter one day. He reportedly began learning ASL by watching YouTube videos. "First day of high school! I'm going to be a freshman," he said. "I want to be an ASL interpreter."

The teen recently shared a video on Instagram of him signing to a "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish. His mom also shared some pictures on Instagram to celebrate Elliot going to his high school prom in May. Elliot sported a navy blue suit with a shiny black lapel. He paired the outfit with a matching black shirt and bowtie.

The post also included a video of Elliot getting his hair cut for the big day. Kailyn captioned the post, "Sent @isaacelliottr off to prom this weekend." Fans were shocked to see the teen all grown up (almost) and commented under the post. One fan replied, "Our nephew is all grown up. My heart can’t take it." Another fan wrote, "The internet Aunties are crying!! He’s so grown up!!"