'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer's Ex Robbie Kidd Was Arrested Again These days, Robbie is less "'Teen Mom' boyfriend" and more "sixth arrest in 11 years." By Ivy Griffith Published May 16 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET

In the world of Teen Mom 2 moms and their partners, getting into legal trouble is nothing new. Plenty of stars and their partners, or former partners, have found themselves making some questionable decisions and winding up in legal custody. Leah Messer's ex is the newest recipient of this dubious honor.

Leah dated Robert "Robbie" Allen Kidd before she got with the father of her oldest children, Corey Simms. But these days, Robbie is less "Teen Mom star" and more "multi-arrest offender." Here's what we know about why he was arrested again.

'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer's ex Robbie was arrested again.

To say fans of the Teen Mom franchises aren't the biggest fan of Robbie Kid is somewhat of an understatement. And it would seem that their skepticism is well-founded after Robbie found himself in police custody once again.

On May 15, 2025, Robbie was arrested in West Virginia. According to Arre.st, which tracks arrests in W.V., this particular incident was due to a "home confinement violation," which means that he likely violated probationary or arrest condition rules to stay housebound. And this is Robbie's sixth arrest since 2014.

Other arrest records include one for "possession of a controlled substance without a prescription" and "resisting arrest" in 2014; "violations of a domestic order," "domestic battery," and "driving with a suspended license" in 2023; "failure to register as a sex offender" in 2024; "domestic battery" also in 2024; and "failure to register as a sex offender" along with "violation of a protective order" in early 2025. It's worth noting that the site only catalogs arrests, not whether or not the person arrested was found guilty of a particular crime.

Is Robbie the reason Leah and Corey broke up?

Nonetheless, the relationship seems to be bad news bears for Leah, especially considering the fact that fans believe Robbie may be the reason she and Corey broke up.

In 16 & Pregnant, Leah admits to sleeping with Robbie right up until she got together with Corey, with whom she got pregnant very early in their relationship. At times, the teen admitted that she sometimes missed being with Robbie, despite the fact that she welcomed twins Aliannah “Ali” Hope and Aleeah Grace Simms with Corey and moved in with him. Corey and Leah tied the knot in October 2010.

Unfortunately, InTouch Weekly reports, a suspected affair between Leah and Robbie caused her to split from Corey. Eventually, they reconciled, but the outlet reports that infidelity was an ongoing issue, and they broke up for good in 2011.

