'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Has a New Beau — Here Are the Deets on Jaylan Mobley

'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Has a New Beau — Here Are the Deets on Jaylan MobleyBy Bianca Piazza
Nov. 2 2021, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
MTV royalty Leah Messer has been with theTeen Mom franchise for over a decade. After her 2010 episode of 16 and Pregnant, the Elkview, West Va., cheerleader joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2011. As you can imagine, it was a shock for 17-year-old Leah to find out she was pregnant with twins after only dating then-boyfriend Corey Simms for a month. Big yikes. But of course, she wouldn't have her beautiful girls Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace if not for that surprise life milestone.
After dating Robbie Kidd for a few years, and then marrying baby daddy Corey Simms in 2010, Leah still found herself craving true love — also, she cheated on Corey (whom she divorced in 2011) a week before their wedding, but that's neither here nor there. Eventually, after kissing a colony of frogs, Leah wound up marrying Jeremy Calvert in 2012. She gave birth to their daughter, Adalynn Faith, in 2013 and the blended family lived happily ever after — just kidding. She filed for divorce in 2014 and the duo was officially divorced in 2015.
Understandably, the two-time divorcée has vowed to never remarry — she's been put through the wringer, and she needed to move on. Her most recent relationship with Jason Jordan (with whom she broke it off in 2019 after dating on and off for a year) proved to be ill-fated. It looks like things have taken a turn, however, as Leah introduced her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, to the world via Instagram in September 2021. So, who is this mystery man?
Who is Leah Messer's boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley?
Leah Messer's new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, is a West Virginia University grad student. According to In Touch Weekly, he's also a U.S. Army cyber officer and a former NASA employee. “We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020,” Leah told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date."
The two went on a magical first date at West Virginia steak and seafood restaurant Bricks & Barrels before heading to Wiz Khalifa's concert at the Appalachian Power Park. After dating and tying the knot with a handful of duds, Leah was surprised at how enthralled she was with Jaylan. She practically gave herself a concussion given how hard she fell for him.
"When Jaylan started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner, I won't even lie, I was taken aback," she said. "He's so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and loves kids. I swore he wasn't real!" Perhaps he's the warm, chivalrous prince she's been looking for all these years.
The Hope, Grace & Faith author and Jaylan chose to take their blossoming romance slow, only taking the next step to be exclusive in August 2021 during a romantic vacay to Costa Rica. "Jaylan asked me to be his girlfriend over a sunset dinner! It was perfect!” Leah relayed, clearly on cloud nine.
Has Jaylan Mobley met Leah Messer's kids?
With good reason, Leah decided to wait a bit before introducing her three girls to Jaylan, but when she did, it proved to be beautiful. "They connected so well that initially it scared me, but I want my girls to see who is making their mama smile," she continued to ET. Her trio of angels have seen their mother endure toxic relationships and heartache, so this was surely beyond refreshing for them.
Things are going so well, in fact, that Leah, her three girls, Jaylan, and the family dog dressed as SpongeBob Squarepants characters for Halloween 2021. Aye, aye, captain.
"I think the chemistry is there, I think the love is real, and I've honestly never been so excited to see where something like this will go," Leah added. "Time flies when you're having the best time of your life."
We're happy to see Leah Messer, a woman who's gone on such a long, strenuous — not to mention public — journey to find real love, bask in the happiness of a supportive, genuine, healthy relationship. Jaylan Mobley sounds like a real gem.