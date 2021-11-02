'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Has a New Beau — Here Are the Deets on Jaylan Mobley

With good reason, Leah decided to wait a bit before introducing her three girls to Jaylan, but when she did, it proved to be beautiful. "They connected so well that initially it scared me, but I want my girls to see who is making their mama smile," she continued to ET. Her trio of angels have seen their mother endure toxic relationships and heartache, so this was surely beyond refreshing for them.

Things are going so well, in fact, that Leah, her three girls, Jaylan, and the family dog dressed as SpongeBob Squarepants characters for Halloween 2021. Aye, aye, captain.

"I think the chemistry is there, I think the love is real, and I've honestly never been so excited to see where something like this will go," Leah added. "Time flies when you're having the best time of your life."

We're happy to see Leah Messer, a woman who's gone on such a long, strenuous — not to mention public — journey to find real love, bask in the happiness of a supportive, genuine, healthy relationship. Jaylan Mobley sounds like a real gem.