Is Leah Messer Pregnant? Fans Think so After the Release of Her Memoir

As far as we know right now, Leah Messer is not pregnant, but she hasn’t ruled out having more children in the future. In an interview with UsWeekly , she doted on her daughters and expressed how proud she is to be their mom.

Leah shared, “I don’t know where I’d be without them. Listen, if I were to ever get remarried, and let’s say they didn’t have kids and would want a child, it would have to come with terms and conditions this time because I put my work in!” She added, “I don’t know. Whatever’s meant to be will happen.”

While Leah, who’s storyline has been somewhat focused on mending her relationships with the fathers of her children, sparked rumors after spending time with her youngest daughter, Adalynn’s dad, Leah made it clear that she and Jeremy’s increased amount of quality time together was solely for the well-being of their child.

Leah told Heavy, “I definitely get this all of the time. Jeremy and I are in different places in our lives. We do our absolute best to be the role models that Adalynn deserves, and I don’t see that evolving into anything beyond Adalynn Calvert’s parents.”

Now that Leah has set the record straight about her relationship with Jeremy, we’re curious to know — who is Leah Messer dating now?