Leah Messer's Relationship Is Getting Serious, and 'Teen Mom' Fans Want to Know More About It

Leah Messer's Relationship Is Getting Serious, and 'Teen Mom' Fans Want to Know More About ItBy Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 1 2022, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
In the past, Leah Messer wasn't shy about introducing new men in her life on Teen Mom 2 — and because she brought boyfriend Jaylan Mobley along for the ride on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, fans want to know whether he will appear in Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, which premieres on March 8, 2022. It would make sense, given how serious their relationship appears to be getting.
Leah shared her first photos of Jaylan on Instagram in September 2021, making them Instagram-official. At the time, fans were curious about the new guy in her life, and Leah hasn't been shy about sharing how great this relationship is. Before Jaylan, Leah dated Jason Jordan, who appeared on Teen Mom 2 when things got serious. If things are progressing along for Leah and Jaylan, fans are wondering if he'll get the same treatment.
Is Leah's boyfriend in 'Teen Mom 2' Season 11?
Leah introduced Jaylan to some of her franchise co-stars in the Teen Mom spinoff Teen Mom: Family Reunion. On the show, she shared how close they are and how well the relationship is going. Leah has fears of getting hurt again, but Jaylan seems like the real deal. In the trailer for Season 11, Leah mentions a "pretty cool" new guy in her life, and there are shots of her with Jaylan.
It's unclear how many episodes of Teen Mom 2 Jaylan will feature in, if any, but he seems to be all in when it comes to Leah. Plus, she told E! News in January 2022, he already has a good relationship with her three daughters too.
"He's just every quality that I needed in someone [or] wanted in someone," she said. "The way that he is with my kids, I don't know if there's ever going to be another, because he's just great."
Fans meet Leah's boyfriend in 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion.'
Leah mentions Jaylan in Teen Mom: Family Reunion, but it isn't until close to the end of the season that he finally makes an appearance. It's Jaylan's first time on any show in the Teen Mom franchise, and when he arrives at the resort where Leah and the other moms and their guests are staying, she's overjoyed to see her new beau.
She's excited to introduce Jaylan to the rest of the group, but she also says she's "anxious" because getting back into the dating scene is a risk and she realizes it. Still, if Leah is ready to bring Jaylan into the unpredictable world of Teen Mom, then he must be pretty important to her.
Where does Leah's boyfriend live?
Leah lives in West Virginia, where she will be for the foreseeable future since the fathers of her daughters live there. Jaylan is originally from North Carolina, and it may be a while before he permanently moves to Leah's home state.
In February 2022, he shared an Instagram post in which he announced he planned to attend Georgia Institute of Technology in Georgia for his PhD in the fall of 2022.
For now, though, Leah and Jaylan still seem to be going strong.
Watch Teen Mom 2 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST starting on March 8, 2022.