Leah Messer's Relationship Is Getting Serious, and 'Teen Mom' Fans Want to Know More About It

It's unclear how many episodes of Teen Mom 2 Jaylan will feature in, if any, but he seems to be all in when it comes to Leah. Plus, she told E! News in January 2022, he already has a good relationship with her three daughters too.

"He's just every quality that I needed in someone [or] wanted in someone," she said. "The way that he is with my kids, I don't know if there's ever going to be another, because he's just great."