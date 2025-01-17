Leah Messer Might Have Some Financial Troubles Outside of the 'Teen Mom' Franchise Leah Messer reportedly owes thousands. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 17 2025, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@leahmesser

Being a Teen Mom star can be pretty lucrative for the original cast members, but what many seem to forget is that, as a reality star and employee, they are independent contractors. What does that mean for their income? In most cases, it means they have to remember to properly file their taxes and pay Uncle Sam. Unfortunately, according to reports, longtime cast member Leah Messer is facing tax liens for failing to do that.

If the reports are accurate, Leah wouldn't be the first Teen Mom star to apparently improperly file and pay taxes on her income earned, or fail to pay altogether. Fellow Teen Mom stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra faced tax liens of their own in the past. And Maci Bookout was reported to owe several thousand dollars in early 2024. So in that regard, Leah isn't exactly alone in her potential financial woes when it comes to taxes.

What are the details on Leah Messer's tax liens outside of 'Teen Mom'?

According to records obtained by The U.S. Sun, Leah owes more than $700,000 in federal and state tax liens. However, this amount is from racked up liens since as long ago as 2020. Some Teen Mom stars are rumored to make as much as $300,000 per season of one of the shows in the franchise. If that's the case for Leah, she may have made several errors in setting aside some of her income to pay taxes each year.

And in the past, Leah has addressed her issues with properly paying her taxes. In 2023, she spoke to In Touch Weekly and explained that, as a teenager starting off on MTV reality television, she was not given the tools to manage her finances. And in the years that followed, hiccups like the COVID-19 pandemic and Leah entering rehab didn't do much to help in the way of her obtaining the right accountant or financial adviser.

Leah Messer has pursued a real estate career.

Like other Teen Mom stars who have looked outside of the show for employment and career opportunities, Leah has had her share of interests in order to make a living that doesn't include MTV. In 2024, she seriously pursued a career in real estate and, in April 2024, Leah saw that dream realized. Property Elite, LLC in Charleston, WV shared a Facebook post welcoming Leah to the real estate team as an agent.