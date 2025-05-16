Is ‘Teen Mom’ Star Jade Cline Pregnant? Find Out Why Fans Think So Jade Cline got her MTV start on the spinoff ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ in 2018. By Danielle Jennings Published May 16 2025, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: MTV

The long-running MTV reality franchise Teen Mom has produced an endless number of surprising developments with its interchanging cast throughout the years, but a recent sneak peek of the upcoming season finale has fans convinced that a cast member may be pregnant, and they are convinced that it’s Jade Cline.

Article continues below advertisement

Jade got her MTV start on the spinoff Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in 2018. From there, she transitioned to Teen Mom 2 the following year, replacing controversial cast member Jenelle Evans.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Jade Cline pregnant?

On Thursday, May 15, MTV aired a preview of the Teen Mom 2 season finale that left fans with the ultimate cliffhanger of a positive Clear Blue pregnancy test, according to Us Weekly. Instantly, fans began speculating about which cast member is expecting.

Some were already ruled out, such as Briana De Jesus, who officially got her tubes tied this season. That leaves Jade and Cheyenne Floyd, but fans are leaning more heavily toward Jade being the one who’s possibly pregnant.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MTV

What has Jade said about having more kids?

In the May 15 episode, Jade opened up to fellow cast member Briana. “I think we’re in this ‘what’s next’ era,” she said. “I feel like everything is good with [7-year-old daughter] Kloie. She’s all grown up. … I feel like he’s got a plan in his head of what he wants to do, but I don’t know what I want to do,” Jade said of her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the episode, she shared that she was feeling off. “I check my cycle app because I’ve been tracking the ovulation and everything on my phone,” Jade told Briana. “I check it and it says I’m 11 days late. I don’t think I’ve ever been that late on my period. I’m in a sweat right now. I honestly feel like I’m going to cry. Everything is going to change.”

Source: MTV

Article continues below advertisement

Could other cast members be pregnant?

As for cast members Cheyenne and Maci Bookout, they are also actively trying to add to their families, albeit in different ways. In April 2025, Cheyenne told Us Weekly that she has been struggling with infertility.

“We’re figuring it out. “[My friend] Zaina Sesay froze her eggs, and she put me in contact with the great fertility clinic, and we’re doing everything that we can,” she said. “Zach and I have been trying to get pregnant for a year and a half now, and just being told you’re not fertile, it just doesn’t work. It’s hard. It’s really hard.”

Article continues below advertisement

In terms of Teen Mom OG cast member Maci, she has previously shared her interest in possibly expanding her family via adoption, although she has currently not made any plans to start the adoption process, at least as for what’s been documented on the show.