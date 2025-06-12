Why Does 'Love Island' Not Air on Wednesday? Curious Fans Want to Know The reality show airs Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday. By Niko Mann Updated June 12 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Why does Love Island USA not air on Wednesday? Fans of the reality TV dating show are curious because Love Island USA streams on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, as well as on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Fans are confused because during the Season 7 premiere week, the reality show streamed daily on Peacock, On Peacock's website, it says "New episodes every day but hump day. A real-time dating competition featuring a group of sexy singles living in a tropical villa who must try to win the $100K prize by coupling up and surviving to the end." So, why does Love Island USA not air on Wednesday?

Why does 'Love Island' not air on Wednesday?

Love Island USA Season 7 dropped on June 3 with episodes seven days per week. However, to the dismay of many fans, the reality dating show only streamed seven days per week for premiere week. According to an article in The Palm Beach Post, moving forward, Love Island USA will not air on Wednesdays.

The reality show only streamed seven days per week for premiere week, presumably to entice viewers, but will have a break in the middle of the week. The show is filmed in real-time, so the break is probably for the cast and crew to have a day off from filming. "Since last week was the premiere week, there wasn't a mid-week break," read the article. "Moving forward, there will be no Wednesday night episodes."

Love Island USA got off to a rocky start after fans studied the cast's social media accounts. As a result, Yulissa Escobar left the show, and Austin Shepard also got into some hot water. Yulissa left the show after a video of her on a podcast repeatedly using the n-word to describe an ex went viral. Austin was also in the hot seat after some problematic posts about Black people and trans people. TikTok creator @drakehood made a video highlighting Austin's alleged TikTok reposts.

"Um, we're voting homeboy off the first chance we can get," he said. "Cuz, what do you mean I just went on his TikTok, looked at his repost. I was there all of three minutes, and I already saw, 'Transgenders are pretending,' that, 'Kamala Harris lied about being Black and she's only Indian,' and then, he had a repost saying that the only high-populated crime areas are high-populated Black areas because they don't have fathers.'" The TikToker added, "Get him off the screen!"

@drakehood yea love island you can actually keep him we don’t want it and he BETTER not go for Chelley or Olan #loveislandusa #loveisland ♬ original sound - Drake