Some Folks Have Already Cast Their Ballots — How Does Early Voting Work in the U.S.? By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 21 2024, 12:47 p.m. ET

While voting in the presidential election is extremely important, the hassle of actually making it out to your polling location on Election Day can be stressful for many, and even impossible for some. Because Election Day typically takes place on a weekday — this year's election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5 — some aren't able to take the time off work, arrange for childcare, or make other sacrifices to get to their voting location in time.

This is why many states have implemented early voting, which can be a lifesaver for busy folks, the elderly, and more. If you're unsure about how early voting works, and whether you have the option, we're here to explain.

How does early voting work, and how long does it last?

Early voting is permitted, in some capacity and without the need for special exemptions, in 48 out of the 50 states. As of 2024, states that have no universal early voting are Alabama and Mississippi. In these states, voters need a pre-approved excuse to vote absentee. Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, South Carolina, West Virginia, Delaware, and Connecticut all allow early voting in person — but in order to vote by mail, you must meet certain criteria.

Every other state, from Florida to Alaska, offers in-person early voting and absentee voting by mail to every citizen. However, early voting windows vary by state. For example, Rhode Island's in-person early voting window begins 20 days before an election and ends on the day before Election Day, while Michigan offers early in-person voting beginning nine days before an election and ending on the Sunday prior to Election Day.

In order to vote early, the first and most important step is to visit your state or local election office's website in order to determine the early voting window for your specific location.

Then, once you've figured that out, determine where you're registered to vote and find out your early voting location. These locations sometimes differ from Election Day polling places, so even if you've voted at the same local library on Election Day 15 years in a row, don't assume that this is where you'll be voting early! In most cases, you can find your early voting location on your Election Supervisor or County Clerk's website. This is also where you'll find hours and days of operation.

Now that you know where you're voting, it's time to prepare! Make sure you're registered to vote in your county, have your ID handy, and get some pals together to carpool to your polling place. Then, on Election Day, you can rest easy knowing you've already cast your ballot and you don't have to wait in any long lines.

If you prefer to cast your ballot early by mail, most places will require you to request a vote-by-mail ballot — and deadlines are rapidly approaching, so if this is your intention, you'll need to check your state's rules as soon as possible!

In most states, like Florida, you can request a vote-by-mail ballot online. Then, once it's filled out, you can mail it back using the provided instructions. Per the Florida Department of State, "the United States Postal Service recommends that domestic, nonmilitary voters mail back their voted ballots at least one week before the Election Day deadline to account for any unforeseen events or weather issues."