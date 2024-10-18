Home > Entertainment Dave Bautista Isn't Holding Back His Thoughts on Former President Donald Trump "[Donald Trump] wears more makeup than Dolly Parton." By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 18 2024, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: mega

Unlike some celebrities, who choose to keep their politics to themselves, actor and former WWE star Dave Bautista has never been one to shy away from publicly supporting his candidates of choice — and sharing his thoughts about the others.

In a social media clip filmed for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dave took the opportunity to tell viewers exactly how he feels about presidential hopeful Donald Trump, giving him a masculinity check from the "manliest Avenger of all." So, what exactly are Dave's political views? How does he feel about Trump, and is he supporting Kamala Harris in the upcoming election?



Dave Bautista's political views are no secret.

Unlike many of his wrestling colleagues, like Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash, Dave Bautista is not a fan of the former president — and he's been incredibly outspoken in this fact. In the Jimmy Kimmel Live segment, Dave practiced boxing while criticizing Trump's masculinity and speaking to the politician's male supporters.

"Fellas, we gotta talk," he said. "A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He's not. I mean, look at him — he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton."

He continued, "Donald Trump had his daddy call doctors to say his [little] feet hurt so he could dodge the draft." While sledgehammering a giant tire for some manly reason, he took shots at Trump's appearance. "He's got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton," he said.

"He cheats at golf," Dave continued. "He creeps around beauty pageant dressing rooms. ... He's moody, he pouts, he throws tantrums." And finally, Dave encouraged viewers to "stop kidding" themselves about Trump during the upcoming election. "He’s terrified that real, red-blooded American men will find out that he’s a weak, tubby toddler," Dave concluded, using his own macho persona to poke holes in Trump's.

And as for his choice this November, the actor has made it incredibly clear that he has already cast his vote for Kamala Harris at the ballot box. On social media, he posted a photo of himself wearing a Harris-Walz t-shirt and walking out of his early voting location with a patriotic caption.

"Made my freedom heard," he said in late September. "Voting early took me 20 minutes — no excuses. Freedom isn’t something we just talk about; it’s something we act on. Do your part, get out there, and vote. Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out." He also included the hashtag #LoveAmericaAgain.