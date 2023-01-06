'RuPaul's Drag Race' Is Back for a Sickening Season 15! Let's Meet the Gag-Worthy Cast

She was born in the Philippines, grew up in Chicago, and now she lives and slays in Nashville, Tenn. The "Filipina Moon Goddess" describes her drag as edgy and fashion-forward, but swears she's not just a "look queen." In fact, she has a background in hip-hop and musical theater.

Fun fact: Seeing Manila Luzon on Drag Race inspired Aura Mayari to explore drag artistry.