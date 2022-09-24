'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Star Cherry Valentine Has Passed Away at the Age of 28

In a statement released by George's family to the BBC, they said, "It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away."

"As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same," they added. "We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched."

As of the time of this writing, no cause of death has been made public.