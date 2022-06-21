BeBe Zahara Benet's Documentary 'Being BeBe' Is Here — Why Did She Become a Drag Artist? (EXCLUSIVE)

You may have heard of the little reality competition series that could, RuPaul's Drag Race — which was, of course, created by legendary Emmy-winning drag queen RuPaul Charles. Now, in 2022, the groundbreaking and increasingly diverse drag queen competition show continues to snatch Emmys, earn mainstream pop culture recognition, spawn international spinoffs, and attract new fans while holding on to the diehards who have been there since its humble 2009 beginnings. (Y'all remember that godforsaken "Vaseline" camera filter?)

Perhaps the VH1 series wouldn't be the sensation it is today without the impact of its very first winner, BeBe Zahara Benet — whose name out of drag is Marshall Ngwa. Paving the way for beloved winners like Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5), Bob the Drag Queen (Season 8), Aquaria (Season 10), and Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12), BeBe is a trailblazing artist and performer with a powerful story — one that will inspire others to shoot for the stars in hopes of achieving their own queer American dream.