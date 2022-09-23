What Was Jalen Hill's Cause of Death? The Former UCLA Basketball Star Is Dead at 22

The post (which comes from the private Instagram page of his father, George Hill) says, “We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people. We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

Jalen's Instagram only has two visible posts at the moment, but they’re filled with hundreds of messages from people sending their condolences.