When Will 'Moana 2' Be on Disney Plus? Details on Its Streaming Release Date

The highly anticipated sequel to Moana, Moana 2, is set to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024. The first film was released on Nov. 23, 2016, marking an eight-year gap between the original and its follow-up. The original Moana ended with her returning to Motunui after restoring the heart of Te Fiti. Her bravery and adventure allowed her family to expand their fishing and hunting grounds further into the ocean, providing more food and resources for her people.

The film was a massive success, earning $82 million over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2016 and raking in a total of $680 million globally, according to Variety. While Moana 2 is sure to be a must-watch in theaters, many are wondering when it will arrive on Disney+. Here’s what we know so far.

When will 'Moana 2' be on Disney+?

The release date for Moana 2 to stream on Disney+ hasn’t been announced yet, but most films typically stay in theaters for about 45 days before moving to streaming platforms. If that timeline holds, Moana 2 could hit Disney+ as early as January 2025.

However, there’s a chance the film might take a bit longer. For example, Inside Out 2 took about three months to stream on Disney+ after its theatrical release. Considering how big Moana 2 is expected to be, a similar timeframe wouldn’t be surprising.

For those wondering if Moana 2 will stream on Netflix — no, it won’t. As a Disney movie, it will exclusively stream on Disney+. However, before it lands on Disney+, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to rent or buy it on platforms like Apple TV, iTunes, or Amazon Prime Video.

What is 'Moana 2' about?

Moana 2, rated PG, picks up three years after Moana’s initial voyage to save her homeland. Reuniting with Maui (voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), the two embark on a new adventure after Moana is contacted by her wayfinding ancestors. According to the movie’s synopsis, "Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

The sequel not only brings viewers a fresh adventure but also introduces several new characters. Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda joins the cast as Simea, Moana’s spirited three-and-a-half-year-old sister. Rose Matafeo takes on the role of Loto, a skilled wayfinder who plays a significant part in Moana’s latest journey. Fans can also look forward to meeting Kele, a lively new character brought to life by David Fane.

Does Moana become a demigod in 'Moana 2?' Spoiler alert!