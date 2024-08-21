Home > Entertainment > Disney Comparing Disney Plus's 'Lilo & Stitch' to the Original: What Fans Need to Know Disney Plus's 'Lilo & Stitch' looks a bit different than the original — here's why! By D.M. Published Aug. 21 2024, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Disney

The power of technology allows filmmakers to make edits to movies years after the production has been released. Lilo & Stitch, the beloved animated movie, is now of these films. The movie, which first premiered in 2002, hit Disney Plus in 2020. However, fans quickly noticed that there were substantial changes made to the film. These alterations have sparked discussions among both longtime fans and new viewers, raising questions about the reasons behind the adjustments.

The Disney Plus version of 'Lilo & Stitch' has one big difference compared to the original.

One of the most significant changes involves a scene in which Lilo hides from her older sister, Nani, in a dryer. In the original film, Lilo crawls into a dryer to avoid being scolded. However, in the Disney Plus version, the dryer has been replaced with a small wooden cabinet, and a pizza box serves as the "door." This change appears to have been made to address safety concerns, as children might imitate Lilo’s actions and attempt to hide in dryers, which can be dangerous.

Another notable modification is the adjustment to the color grading of certain scenes. The Disney Plus version of Lilo & Stitch has a more vibrant and colorful palette, while the original film seems slightly muted in comparison. This difference might not be immediately apparent to all viewers, but those who have seen the original numerous times have commented on the more subdued tones.

The adjustments to Lilo & Stitch have been met with mixed reviews. Some fans have praised Disney for making the adjustments, but others do not support the changes. “I do not like this revisionist mentality at Disney. Their compulsion to whitewash their own history is unnerving,” one person tweeted. Another added, “Crawling in the dryer to hide is very dangerous and it should be changed … so yeah lil buddy, go hide in the pizza oven.”

There is a ‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action movie coming!

A live-action Lilo & Stitch movie is coming to theaters in 2025. The film stars newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo. Stitch, the chaotic and lovable blue alien, will be brought to life through a mix of CGI and practical effects. Additionally, Sydney Agudong has been cast as Nani, Lilo’s older sister, while Kahiau Machado takes on the role of David, Nani’s love interest. Additionally, several of the voice actors from the 2002 animated film will appear in the live-action movie.

Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the original film, will portray a new character in the live-action version, Mrs. Kekoa. Amy Hill, the voice of Mrs. Hasagawa will play a character named Tūtū. With the success of previous live-action adaptations like The Lion King and Aladdin, expectations run high.