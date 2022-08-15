Why Do Disney Characters Wear Gloves All the Time? There's Actually a Good Reason

Disney isn't the only one to be a part of this trend either. Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny also sport the white glove look. Other cartoons like Animaniacs and Woody Woodpecker are guilty of the same thing. Was there just a toon-related sale on ACME white gloves back in the 1920s, or is there a method to this madness?

In a 2017 interview with Vox, NYU animation professor John Canemaker addressed this very question. According to him, there's no one right answer to this.