If You’re Wondering What ”DTN” Means on TikTok, You Aren’t Alone

There will always be some words or phrases that specific cultures will hold on to, and some terms rise and fall out of fashion more frequently than popular food crazes on social media (remember when everyone was going nuts over rolled ice cream), but all in all, language is an ever-changing, constantly evolving entity.

The internet has its own language, with specific communities developing their own terms. A popular acronym that's been making the rounds on TikTok now is "DTN," but what does it mean?