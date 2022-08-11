“Zombie Outbreak” Trends on TikTok in China, and It’s Scary How Many People Want to Believe It’s Real

Even before The Walking Dead became a TV phenomenon, there were an alarming number of people who seemed a little too excited at the possibility of a zombie outbreak. Maybe it's because they hoped they would have the chance to live a lawless existence and mow down a bunch of undead creatures threatening them and their loved ones. Or maybe it's because the pressures of functioning in society as it currently stands is too great of a burden to bear. Or perhaps it's a combination of both.

No matter what the reason, folks gobble up stories about zombies, with the latest being a hoax that went viral on TikTok.