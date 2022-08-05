Brody Wellmaker on Being a TikTok Sensation: "I Never Consider Myself an Influencer" (EXCLUSIVE)

If you’ve been active on TikTok in the last couple of years, then you probably know Brody Wellmaker. In case you aren't super familiar with his full name, though, you might know him as simply the Twilight guy, or the TikToker who makes funny videos about raising a TikToker.

Whatever the case may be, even if you’ve followed him for a while, it's hard not to wonder who Brody Wellmaker is outside of the short form video app.