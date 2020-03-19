Avoid These Celebrities When You're Scrolling Through TikTok

TikTok has become the most popular app of the moment and was the No. 1 most downloaded app in 2019. The app is gaining steam, and there are no signs of its growth stopping. With all the eyes on the app and its user base growing exponentially day by day, it’s no wonder that celebrities from other social media platforms, like YouTube, and even some A-list stars, have joined in on the fun of TikTok because, duh, they like attention.