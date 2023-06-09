Distractify
Does the Happiest Place on Earth Really Have a Disney Jail? The Answer May Surprise You

When imagining the happiest place on Earth, magic, Mickey Mouse, and more often come to mind. However, "Disney jail" is always a possibility.

Haylee Thorson
Jun. 9 2023

When imagining the happiest place on Earth, visions of magic, Mickey Mouse, and more often come to mind. With Disney’s multiple theme parks boasting memorable experiences for people of all ages, one would think a trip to Disneyland can’t possibly go south.

However, after TikTok creator @mail3robertson (Maile Robertson) went viral for posting a video about her friend going to “Disney jail” during their visit, people are wondering if Disneyland goers can genuinely serve time in a place renowned for its wholesome nature.

So, we did some digging.

Does Disneyland have a jail?

In her viral TikTok, Maile revealed that her friend got sent to Disney jail during their amusement park visit.

What started as a “What I Eat In a Day: Disneyland Edition” video took an unexpected turn when the creator showed her pal flaunting a wristband after being incarcerated. “Disney jail was not it…” Maile wrote in the caption of her shocking video.

So, is Disney jail actually real?

According to a fan blog called Duchess of Disneyland, Disney jail does exist. However, it’s not as high-stakes as it sounds.

When park-goers break the rules during their visit, they’re not taken to a bona fide jail cell that one would enter had they been arrested in the real world.

When people refer to Disney jail, they reference the multiple security offices within each theme park, with the most prominent security office located at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., behind Main Street.

“There are no bars, no costumed characters,” the blog’s creator, Jessica, writes. “Just security guards.”

Now you might ask yourself: “How does one land themselves in Disney jail?” Here’s what you should know.

How do you get sent to Disney jail?

There is no shortage of infractions that could lead to being thrown in Disney jail. Everything from shoplifting to extreme inebriation can land visitors a one-way ticket to one of the multiple security offices within each amusement park.

However, more severe violations may result in being kicked out of the park, a permanent ban from Disney, or even being transferred to a nearby police department.

People shared their experiences about going to Disney jail.

In the comment section of Maile’s video, other creators opened up about their experiences with being sent to Disney jail. “I went to Disney jail once for trying to touch Mickey’s feet,” one user shared.

Another person added, “I had to go to Disney jail in the '80s with a friend who got busted shoplifting. I didn’t do anything, but they threatened to send both of us to [juvenile detention].”

Others couldn’t help but joke about the hilarious nature of the creator’s friend’s situation.

“Did you at least get a Disney lawyer?” someone asked.

