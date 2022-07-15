52 Instagram Captions and Quotes for Your Magical Disneyland Posts
If you're heading to the happiest place on earth, you're definitely going to want to let your Instagram followers know. But why spend your precious time in Disneyland agonizing over an interesting and cute caption or quote when you could be planning your rides and figuring out the meal or snack you'll eat next?
Luckily, we have spent time putting together a list of fun captions you can use so you can focus all your time in Disneyland doing what matters most: having fun. So, if you're looking for a caption or quote for your Disneyland Instagram post, keep scrolling and pick your favorite!
Disneyland Instagram caption ideas
"So this is where the magic happens!"
"Leave a little magic wherever you go."
"It’s not easy being a princess...but hey, if the slipper fits!"
"It truly is the happiest place on earth."
"It's a small world after all."
"Isn't it all magical?"
"After this, I'll be buzzed all lightyear!"
"You're never too old to wish upon a star."
"I'm always ready for a fairytale."
"Don't mind if I Bibbity Bobbity do."
"Do you believe in magic?"
"Cinderella is proof is that new shoes really do change your life."
"I’m either at Disneyland, or I’m missing Disneyland."
"Chillin' like a Disney villain."
"You mer-maid my day!"
"Ready to make some magic."
"You’ve got a friend in me."
"BRB, just polishing my tiara."
"Did anyone find a glass slipper?"
"I didn't even have to trade my voice to Ursula for a ticket here!"
"Who needs a tiara when you have mouse ears?"
Quotes to use as your Disneyland Instagram caption
"The most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish." –Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio
"The dreams that you wish will come true." –Cinderella, Cinderella
"True love is putting someone else’s needs before yours" –Olaf, Frozen
"Every adventure requires a first step.” — Cheshire Cat, Alice in Wonderland
"Even miracles take a little time." –Cinderella, Cinderella
"Don’t just fly, soar." –Dumbo, Dumbo
"I look at you, and I’m home." —Dory, Finding Nemo
"Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it." —Rapunzel, Rapunzel
"BEST. DAY. EVER! " —Rapunzel,Tangled
"Live every moment as not to regret what you are about to do." —Mickey Mouse
"Everything the light touches is our kingdom." —Mufasa, The Lion King
"Look at this stuff. Isn't it neat?" —The Little Mermaid, "Part of Your World"
"A whole new world, a dazzling place I never knew." —Aladdin, "A Whole New World"
"Hakuna Matata! What a wonderful phrase." —The Lion King, "Hakuna Matata"
"Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten." – Lilo, Lilo and Stitch
"Some people are worth melting for." —Olaf, Frozen
"Second star to the right and straight on ’til morning." —Peter Pan, Peter Pan
"Who says that my dreams have to stay just my dreams?" —Ariel, The Little Mermaid
"Forget about your worries and your strife." —The Jungle Book, "The Bare Necessities"
"And at last I see the light and it's like the sky is new." —Tangled, "I See the Light"