Person Jumps Off Splash Mountain at Disneyland and the Internet Has a Lot of Opinions About It

If you've ever wondered if a person can jump off Splash Mountain at Disneyland, here's your answer, and the story of the viral TikTok of the moment. By Melissa Willets Jun. 1 2023, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

So, full disclosure: Somewhat of a non-rollercoaster fan over here. That's why it seems understandable — yet highly unadvisable — that a person appeared to have abandoned ship mid-ride on the popular Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland at some point during Memorial Day weekend 2023.

The eyebrow-raising moment was captured in a TikTok that has since gone viral, and stirred up a hot debate as well. Read on for the details and to see the video of the ride gone wrong.

Why did the person jump off of Splash Mountain at Disneyland?

A TikTok creator who posts content using the name @fatimamusic786 shared a video of a person who really didn't want to ride Splash Mountain over Memorial Day weekend. In the video, we see a person leave the log flume mid-ride. When asked what they're doing, the AWOL Splash Mountain rider says, "I can't. I'm about to have a panic attack."

Meanwhile, we hear the voices of shocked riders exclaiming, "What the hell? Oh my gosh," and "Can you do that?' "She just did," someone else asserts. Later, it seems the ride is stuck, although it's unclear if the delay has anything to do with the person who wasn't having it with Splash Mountain.

Of course, once the TikTok was posted, commenters had a lot to say about the Splash Mountain deserter, and predictably the rider's spur-of-the-moment decision to jump off of a moving boat found both support and vehement opposition.

The person who jumped off of Splash Mountain at Disneyland is either a hero or a villain.

The person formerly known as a Splash Mountain fan earned both empathy and anger from commenters who saw the TikTok from the theme park moment. Some commenters noted that the person could risk being banned from Disneyland in the future for the risky and dangerous move.

But other commenters were more sensitive to the person's plight, with one even begging the original poster to take the TikTok down. "An anxiety attack can happen unexpectedly," the comment read, adding that the person in the clip is likely embarrassed by being captured on social media in a vulnerable state.

"Anxiety disorder triggers the fight or flight response," someone else noted, adding, "It's OK for her to do that." But even some sympathizers pointed out that emergency exits exist for a reason, and the rider should have exited the boat at a less dangerous time. "She is fortunate that the surface she was walking on was not slippery," one such detractor said.

Meanwhile, Splash Mountain is now closed — forever.

Shutting the doors on the last group walking into Splash Mountain. #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/TFEMAk8Hqy — Just Ask Danny (@just_ask_danny) May 31, 2023

Splash Mountain at Disneyland is being rebranded as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, with the final voyage on the vintage ride having set sail May 31, 2023. The ride is also being revamped at Disney's Orlando, Fla., location, with the Tiana takeover set to open up to theme park visitors in 2024.