12 Baffling Statistics About Your Fave Disney Princesses

Disney princesses are usually all the same: attractive, skinny and heterosexual (although that's debatable). But with 11 official princesses, there are enough of them to use statistics to reveal their true natures. For example, one out of 11 people are shoplifters , which means at least one Disney princess has secretly lifted a lip gloss from Sephora. My bet's on Ariel as we all know she has a hoarding problem.

1. Statistically, at least two Disney princesses are considering plastic surgery.

Source: Walt Disney Studios

It's hard to believe given the fact that all the princesses are conventionally thin and attractive, but according to a RealSelf survey, one in five women has considered cosmetic surgery, which means two out of the 11 Disney princesses must have thought about it, as well. Maybe Rapunzel is thinking of getting lip injections? Honestly, that thought is so disturbing, I'd rather just change the subject.

2. Three princesses are likely to never leave the house without makeup on.

Source: Walt Disney Studios

According to a 2011 QVC survey, one in three women refuses to leave the house makeup-less, which means three Disney princesses (whoever they are) are super vain about who sees them sans eyeliner. My hunch is on Elsa, Jasmine, and Cinderella.

3. Eight Disney princesses are in toxic friendships.

Source: Walt Disney Studios

Apparently, this is pretty common. A study conducted by TODAY and Self found that eight out of 10 women are friends with someone who's "toxic" or a bad influence. This is hilarious because most of the Disney princesses have no friends outside of talking animals. Princess Tiana is the only one who's best friends with a human female, but her pal is far from toxic — or so I thought.

4. At least one Disney princess is likely to start her own business.

Source: Walt Disney Studios

One in 10 women are starting businesses, which means, statistically, there's at least one Disney princess with an entrepreneurial spirit. This is actually true, too. Princess Tiana so far is the only Disney princess with a job.

5. One Disney princess would gladly give up sex for cake.

Source: Walt Disney Studios

One in six women would rather give up sex forever for a slice of chocolate cake, according to a survey. That means one Disney princess either has an insane sweet tooth or is having terrible sex. However, the survey was conducted by a cake company, so you should take all this with a grain of salt.

6. One Disney princess would rather cuddle her cat than her partner.

Source: Walt Disney Studios

A 2013 report found that one in 10 women prefers their feline friends to their significant others, which is hardly surprising. The statistic seems pretty true to me. Princess Jasmine seems to have more chemistry with Rajah than Aladdin.

7. At least three Disney princesses have a problem with "drunk shopping."

According to a Finder.com survey, one in three people is spending billions of dollars on drunken purchases, which means the Disney princesses must be, too. The average drunk shopper spends up to $200 on clothes, gambling, and other impulsive purchases.

8. Two of the married Disney princesses are sleeping in separate beds from their husbands.

Source: Walt Disney Studios

Out of the 11 princesses, eight of them are married. According to a survey from the National Sleep Foundation, one in four couples sleeps in separate beds, which means at least two princesses are having marriage problems. Although that's hardly surprising considering most Disney couples hook up and get married without even knowing each other.

9. At least six Disney princesses are likely to call themselves feminists.

Source: Walt Disney Studios

A 2016 Washington Post survey found that six in 10 women are proud to call themselves a feminist, a number that's probably increased even higher today. So that means, statistically, most of the Disney princesses consider themselves feminists, which is pretty awesome when you think about it.

10. Two Disney princesses are snooping in their partner's phone.

Source: Walt Disney Studios

Although smartphones don't exist in the Disney princess world, if they did, at least two jealous princesses would be obsessively peeking at their significant other's device. A 2014 survey found that one in four women does this — or at least is bold enough to admit it.

11. Two Disney princesses are more turned on by shoes than their partners.

Source: Walt Disney Studios

This statistic is true for at least one in five women, according to survey by ShoeBuy. Obviously, one of them has to be Cinderella, but if her prince is as into feet as he appears to be in the movie, he probably doesn't mind.

12. At least one Disney princess is in a relationship with someone who's not the "love of her life."

Source: Walt Disney Studios