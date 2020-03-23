BTS Fans Worry That the Map of the Soul Tour May Get Canceled Due to Coronavirus

If you’re a fan of BTS (statistically speaking, you probably are — they have millions of ‘em), then you’re no doubt aware of the fact that the K-pop sensation was supposed to be going on their Map of the Soul Tour in 2020. As we all know, 2020 is shaping up to be quite the year. As a result of the current global pandemic, a bunch of stuff is getting canceled or postponed. Naturally, K-pop enthusiasts are wondering — is BTS canceling their tour in 2020? Here’s what we know.