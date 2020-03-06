We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Big Hit Entertainment

All the Details You Need to Know About BTS' "Black Swan" Music Video

On March 4, 2020, K-pop sensation BTS released the official music video for "Black Swan" and, as you could imagine, the fans collectively lost it. 

The three-and-a-half-minute music video features stunning choreography and a brilliant use of shadows in what looks like a medieval castle. But where was it filmed? What is the message behind it? And is it connected to the Black Swan film? Here's what you need to know.

The music video for BTS' "Black Swan" was filmed in Los Angeles.

More specifically, it was filmed at the Los Angeles Theatre. You can tell because the interior is an exact match with the building's original design, from those big columns to the intricate design of the railings.