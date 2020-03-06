All the Details You Need to Know About BTS' "Black Swan" Music Video

On March 4, 2020, K-pop sensation BTS released the official music video for "Black Swan" and, as you could imagine, the fans collectively lost it.

The three-and-a-half-minute music video features stunning choreography and a brilliant use of shadows in what looks like a medieval castle. But where was it filmed? What is the message behind it? And is it connected to the Black Swan film? Here's what you need to know.