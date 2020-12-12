Here's Who 'Closure' Could Be About in Taylor Swift's New Album 'Evermore'

Less than five months after Taylor Swift released "Folklore" to cure our pandemic summer blues, she announced that she was dropping another brand new album, " Evermore ," which music critics and fans are basically across the board calling genius. There's one song in general that sticks out and makes us wonder who it's about, and that's " Closure ."

The chorus goes, "Yes I got your letter / yes I'm doing better," with lyrics like "Don't treat me like some situation that needs to be handled / I'm fine with my spite / And my tears / And my beers and my candles / I can feel you smoothing me over." It's one of the best post-breakup anthems we've ever heard in a long time — probably because it feels extremely personal and extremely relatable. So who is Taylor Swift talking about?

Who is 'Closure' about in 'Evermore'?

"Closure" could be about any of Taylor Swift's exes, like Tom Hiddleston or Harry Styles (some Redditors have pointed out "Yes I got your letter / yes I'm doing better" sounds a bit like the singer is adopting an English accent, which some think could mean it could be any of her English exes).

Or she could be talking about her very public feud with producer Scooter Braun, who had sold her first six albums for $300 million to an investment fund this past November. Or, "Closure" could totally be about a friend, since friendship breakups cut deep, too.

"Does anyone else feel like she is mocking someone with an English accent in the chorus?" one Redditor wrote. "I feel like it’s about Tom. I can picture him writing to her. Seems in line with his personality. And 'I’m doing better' because she was not really doing well during the time that they dated," another wrote.

Another is convinced it's actually a friend, writing, "[I'm] gonna say it: k * * rlie kl ** s." Could it really be Karlie Kloss? It's true that in 2019, Karlie had to publicly assure fans that she Taylor are still friends, which felt a bit forced. This happened after Taylor's essay, "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30" was published in Elle. In her letter, she paints a not-so-rosy picture of her iconic #squad, which included Karlie.

Taylor wrote, "In my twenties I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend. So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures, and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood, without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone. It’s important to address our long-standing issues before we turn into the living embodiment of them.”