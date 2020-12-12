Who Is Marjorie in Taylor Swift's Latest Album, "Evermore"?

Big news came recently for Taylor Swift fans when the singer announced a surprise album release — her second album in 2020. She released the 15 tracks of " Evermore " right at midnight on Dec. 11. As fans got a look at the track set and listened to the songs, one question came up: Who is Marjorie ?

Who is Marjorie in "Evermore"?

Taylor has always been really involved in her music, writing all the lyrics and putting so much of her personal life into it as well. Fans love finding Easter eggs in her songs and videos, clues that only the star's biggest fans would be able to pick out. It's part of the reason her album drops are so exciting.

And this one is no different. It's riddled with little hints that people are trying to tie to other things in her life. There's a suspicion that one of the tracks on this album is the name of Gigi Hadid's new daughter. And for the song "Marjorie," there's a special tie to the singer as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans know that Taylor's favorite number is 13, so it's no surprise that "Marjorie" holds special meaning to her, the name of her 13th song on this album. So, who is she? Marjorie is the name of Taylor's late grandmother, who she's often been referred to as looking similar.

Article continues below advertisement

"Ever since I was 13, I've been excited about turning 31 because it's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she tweeted. "You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays, and so this time, I thought I would give you something!"

Marjorie Finlay is her mom's mom. She was an opera singer and was credited for being the inspiration behind why Taylor decided to pursue music herself. In a message she wrote to her fans discussing the release of her album and the lyrical video accompanying the song, Taylor said the track is "starring my grandmother, Marjorie, who still visits me sometimes … if only in my dreams."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor's grandmother died on June 1, 2003, and this song is a beautiful tribute to her love for her. The music video for "Marjorie" features footage of Taylor's grandmother in both video and photographs. The lyrics sound like they're speaking directly to her: "And if I didn't know better, I'd think you were talking to me now / If I didn't know better, I'd think you were still around."

Article continues below advertisement

During a question-and-answer period on YouTube, Taylor said that the advice her grandmother gave her is also in the song: "Never be so kind, you forget to be clever / Never be so clever, you forget to be kind."

Source: YouTube / Taylor Swift