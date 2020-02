We're PRETTY Sure We Know Who Emma Chamberlain Is Dating Right Now

In an interview with W Magazine, Emma said: "I don’t know if I would ever have a public relationship, ever. And this is not coming from experience in any way; this is coming from morals. I’m speaking from what would feel right. Breakups alone are absolutely the most f--king awful thing that exist. Why would you want other people to be heartbroken with you? I can’t imagine that. And also, I don’t like seeing other people’s relationships. It’s boring and it’s gross.”