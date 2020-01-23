We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-1173484009-1579799274618.jpg
Source: Getty

We're PRETTY Sure We Know Who Emma Chamberlain Is Dating Right Now

By

Fans of coffee kween and Cosmopolitan covergirl, Emma Chamberlain, are painfully aware of the fact that the YouTube star tends to keep her private life under the radar. While many had previously believed Emma had been dating fellow YouTuber, Ethan Dolan, it seems as though she's moved on to someone else.

So, who is Emma Chamberlain dating now? Did she and Ethan break up? Although nothing is confirmed as of right now, we think we know who the mystery man in question is. Stay tuned to hear our thoughts and predictions.