Aaron Hull Called Rumored Girlfriend Emma Chamberlain "Annoying"

While many think that those popular in the YouTube world will never be able to cross over into true celebrity status, Emma Chamberlain is proving those people wrong. The 18-year-old has more than 8.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and she graced the February cover of Cosmopolitan following the launch of her very own coffee line, Chamberlain Coffee.

With her fame growing, Emma's romantic life became the subject of a lot of speculation. After months of rumors that she was dating Dolan Twin Ethan Dolan, Emma was reportedly dating TikTok star Aaron Hull. The two teased their relationship on their respective social media pages, but Emma told Cosmo that she wasn't going to go public with any romance. But, after a video of Aaron trash-talking Emma went viral, he's speaking out about the extent of their potential romance.  