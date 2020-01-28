15 Underrated Celebrity Twitter Accounts You Should Follow Right Now

There are the Chrissy Teigens of the world, the Ryan Reynoldses, the Neil Patrick Harrises. Those celebrities, in addition to being known for their careers, have made names for themselves in the internet Wild West that is Twitter. But some, while they may be at least sort of famous is real life, haven't quite gotten the Twitter clout of their peers. That doesn't mean they don't deserve it, though. These are the celebs on Twitter who aren't often celebrated for their hilarious, poignant, and otherwise clever musings on life but definitely should be.