'RHOC' Newcomer Katie Ginella’s Net Worth: What We Know (and What We Don't)

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County welcomes Katie Ginella, a former golf reporter who's worked her way into the group thanks to her friendship with Gina Kirschenheiter. Throughout the season, viewers learn a lot about her, and she even finds herself at the center of the drama that ensues.

While we could dive deeper into her time on the reality show, let's shift gears and take a look at her life outside of RHOC. For starters, what is Katie Ginella's net worth? Here's what we found.

What is 'RHOC' star Katie Ginella's net worth?

As the newest member of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Katie Ginella is still rather new to the world. In fact, she's so new that we don’t have all the details on her estimated net worth just yet.

But given her chic sense of style and lavish lifestyle, we're sure it's only a matter of time before we get a clearer picture of her financial standing. If we had to take a guess, though, we'd say Katie's net worth is most likely in the millions.

Katie faces a lot of heat at her first 'RHOC' reunion

During the first part of the RHOC Season 18 reunion, Katie Ginella found herself in the hot seat, facing a barrage of accusations from Heather Dubrow. She was bashed for allegedly "using" Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, lying about owning a home, as well as making false claims about a man who ended up being jailed.

Heather didn’t hold back, revealing, "Sutton texted me last week and said to me, '[Katie] used me. She came to my house in Augusta and said she was gonna bring all these high-level golfers. No one showed up. She didn't pay for the photographer. She just used me to promote her business.'"

Katie tried to defend herself, insisting, "I offered to pay for all of it, even the catering." But Heather wasn't having it, reiterating Sutton's claims.

Gina Kirschenheiter also took issue with Katie's past, accusing her of lying about her living situation: "When I first met you, you reached out to me saying you needed my help as a real estate agent and you lied to me about owning your home in San Diego," she said.

Katie shot back, clarifying, "No. I did not lie to you about owning our home. We did a lease to own with them. They wanted two years of rental income so that's the situation … I didn't move out of Orange County."

As if the tension wasn’t high enough, Katie was also put on the spot about the loss of custody of her children. She revealed that she had been living in a facility in Atlanta at the time, explaining, "My parents who lived 20 minutes from me wouldn’t help me because they wouldn't agree that I was divorcing my ex-husband. So he was immediately awarded the kids because I could not provide a place for them to live."