Co-Parenting Ain't Easy: Who Is Katie Ginella's First Husband, Andrew Sundseth?

Season 18 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County has brought forth new and interesting issues that this group of orange holders must contend with. The drama between Alexis Bellino, who is technically only a friend of the housewives, and Shannon Storms Beador continues to be as perplexing as it is annoying, even drawing comparisons to an early '90s thriller movie. There is also a new housewife who has joined the cast this season: Katie Ginella, who is no stranger to the housewives world.

Katie is currently happily married to sports journalist Matt Ginella, with whom she shares one child, Bandon Ginella. She also has three older children from her prior marriage to Andrew Sundseth. She shares daughter Kalii and sons Gavin and Maxon with her ex-husband, and based on what's been seen on the show, her sons Gavin and Maxon primarily live with their father, while Kalii stays with her mother and Matt. Katie and Andrew have had to face several issues in terms of co-parenting their kids.

Source: Instagram @asundseth Andrew Sundseth and wife Olivia (holding their daughter) with his sons from his marriage to Katie

Who is 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Katie Ginella's first husband, Andrew Sundseth?

According to his LinkedIn page, Andrew works as a project manager for a construction company. He also appears to be remarried with a young daughter. His Instagram page is full of pictures of his family, with his sons Gavin and Maxon also seen a lot on his profile. RHOC lightly touched on the fact that the boys live with their father without going into much detail. Everyone seems to be leading happy lives, but as always, there are caveats and things behind the scenes that make situations murky.

Katie and Andrew's difficult marriage leaked into their issues with co-parenting their three kids, Kalii, Gavin and Maxon.

While not much is directly known about their marriage and what ultimately led to the demise of their marriage, there have been custody issues between Katie and Andrew. According to legal documents from a 2018 case filed by Katie, Andrew was endangering his children while also breaking portions of their custody agreement that included not making disparaging comments about the other parent. The suit also purports that he fed their son food with peanuts to see if he was really allergic to them.

Source: Instagram @katie.ginella Kalii, Maxon, Katie Ginella, Gavin, and Matt Ginella holding Bandon

Matt Ginella was excited to step in as a stepfather for Katie's children prior to the birth of their son, Bandon.