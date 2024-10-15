'RHOC's Tamra Judge Emotionally Opens up About Being Diagnosed as "on the Spectrum"

A lifetime of feeling like there's a part of you that no one understands can be frustrating, heartbreaking, and confusing. Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge recently revealed that this is the life she has been living.

But now that she is 57, some pieces of her life's puzzle are coming together. In an emotional podcast episode, Tamra shared that she has been diagnosed as being "on the spectrum" after a lifetime of trying to understand herself better.

Source: Instagram / @tamrajudge Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp pose together.

Tamra Judge reveals diagnosis of being "on the spectrum" in tearful podcast episode.

Tamra recently launched a podcast with RHOC-newcomer/RHOBH-alum Teddi Mellencamp. Called Two Ts in a Pod, the irreverent podcast offers the ladies a "come as you are" chance to chat about all the tea in their lives. But Tamra recently unveiled some fairly serious tea that brought her to tears.

While speaking with Teddi, Tamra revealed that she recently attended therapy and learned something about herself that she did not expect: She's "on the spectrum." For most people, this means being on the autism spectrum. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that affects how people perceive and interact with other people and the world around them. A tearful Tamra shared her diagnosis with Teddi, who asked what that means for her going forward.

Tamra responded, "We're trying to work through that. I have a really hard time processing stuff. I have a lot of sensory issues sound, light, touch. But she says that's not my biggest problem. My biggest problem is working through trauma. Trauma that I had in my life that I don't want to say it on here, but I was just like whoa, Like whoa." She shared that there would be big changes moving forward, and it helped her understand herself much better after a lifetime of feeling a bit out of place.

Tamra's revelation is a huge leap forward in awareness for reality TV.

Tamra isn't necessarily the most beloved housewife in the series. She's made some dubious choices in the past. Once upon a time, she was besties with RHOC co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador, but after things went sideways between Tamra and her pals, it became clear that she's not always the most trustworthy friend.

Yet even so, Tamra opening up about her diagnosis is a huge leap forward for people who are on the spectrum, in some ways. She may not be the best example, but the fact that she's another star who is being open about her diagnosis can be helpful.

People often perceive those who are on the autism spectrum as being aloof, isolated, and sometimes unfeeling. Yet Tamra has made a successful name for herself and has cultivated many relationships throughout the years, her rift with the Tres Amigas notwithstanding.