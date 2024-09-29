The feud between Tamra Judge and her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Jennifer Pedranti's fiancé Ryan Boyajian is heating up. After appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, September 26, and making some serious accusations about Ryan, Tamra might be facing another lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

On a recent episode of RHOC, Tamra claimed Ryan's home was raided by the federal government after there were claims he was involved in the scandal with MLB player Shohei Ohtani. Shohei's interpreter reportedly stole $16 million from the LA Dodgers player, and Ryan is the bookmaker’s associate who was wired money from the interpreter per ESPN. Tamra seemingly doubled down on those accusations and Ryan reacted.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan said he is suing Tamra following her appearance on 'WWHL.'

On WWHL, Tamra alluded to Ryan's involvement in the MLB scandal involving Ohtani, telling Andy Cohen, "By the way, BigTreat.com and VenaCBD, you know what, Ryan? We sell more in a month than what you stole from the Dodgers player."

Tamra alongside her husband Eddie Judge tried to take back her statements on Instagram Live shortly after, but the damage was done. "Did you guys watch WWHL? ... I did misspeak a little bit on a couple of things," she said. "I didn’t mean to say that Ryan stole the money. I meant Vena made more money than what was stolen from the Dodger player. But I didn’t mean Ryan so I apologize for that because, like Andy [Cohen] said, you’re innocent until proven guilty."

Article continues below advertisement

This did not sit well with Ryan, who responded on social media the next day. "Facts. I had Tamra served yesterday. Hence the apology," he wrote. "I hired Geoff Neri, the same AMAZING attorney that represented Jim Bellino in his victorious slander and defamation lawsuit against Tamra years ago." Her co-star Vicki Gunvalson also reacted to Tamra's comments and called out her former BFF.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

"Guess she didn't learn before with being sued from Jim," Vicki wrote. "She has no storyline unless she's attacking someone. Peeing on your backyard cement was "it" for me and everyone else. It's gross, classless, and rude. Now.. hopefully she learns her lesson on defaming people."

Article continues below advertisement

Tamra was previously sued for defamation by Jim Bellino in 2018.

Following the news of Jim's split from RHOC star Alexis Bellino, Tamra along with Shannon Beador went on Heather McDonald's Juicy Scoop podcast. On the show, they made several comments about Jim including:

Source: Instagram Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, and Tamra Judge.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was very crusty … I almost sent [Alexis] a message saying so sorry and then you sent me that text going ‘Do you think that he’s like trying to protect her … Do you think possibly that he’s in trouble, you think she can’t testify against him, he’s in trouble and all that stuff and I’m like oh that’s a whole ‘nother story."