Callum Turner's Blossoming Romance With Dua Lipa Has Us Levitating By Alizabeth Swain Feb. 7 2024, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

British actor Callum Turner is officially the Internet's new boyfriend. Unfortunately, for fans of The Crown star, it seems he has been taken off the market by pop superstar Dua Lipa.

Callum and Dua were first spotted together in January 2024 — and were recently spotted together at a Grammys afterparty. So, how did they meet, and what do fans think about the new Hollywood it-couple? Keep reading to find out.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa spark dating rumors at the 'Masters of the Air' premiere.

Source: Getty Images

Known for his roles in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Capture, Callum Turner has always managed to keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life.

The rumors were sparked when the two were spotted together at several events in early January 2024. One such event was the premiere of Callum's new series, Masters of the Air, where Dua Lipa was also present. Many fans believe Dua Lipa attended the event to show her support for Callum. Their presence at the same event might have been a coincidence, but a video from TMZ shows a different story.

TMZ's video showed Dua Lipa and Callum slow dancing behind a partially closed door. The proximity of the duo and the chemistry in their dancing led to increased speculation about their relationship status. Shortly after the rumors about Dua Lipa and Callum began circulating, a source spoke with Page Six and shared that the new couple is "mad about each other."

Before Dua Lipa, Callum dated British actress Vanessa Kirby.

Before stirring up romance rumors with Dua Lipa, Callum had a well-documented relationship with fellow British actor Vanessa Kirby. The pair met on the set of Queen and Country back in 2014 and became one of the most admired couples in the British film industry. However, they decided to part ways in 2020, leaving fans disheartened.

Source: Getty Images Callum Turner with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Kirby in 2017.

On the other hand, Dua Lipa's dating history is also marked by some high-profile relationships. Before her rumored involvement with Callum, she was in a relationship with French film director Romain Gavras. The couple dated for about eight months before splitting up in December 2023.

Fans are shipping Callum and Dua Lipa on social media.

Fans of both Dua Lipa and Callum have expressed their support for the new couple, with many posting messages of congratulations and well wishes on Twitter and Instagram. Some have even gone as far as to create fan accounts dedicated to documenting the couple's relationship.

i just think that dua lipa and callum turner>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/AXHfUIpxGR — aileen ☆ (@elordisdua) February 2, 2024 Source: Twitter

cant gatekeep callum turner anymore since he’s now w/ dua lipa 😂☹️ damn that man is gorgeous, im lowkey crushing on him since fantastic beasts — a n g i e (@imangiesantiago) February 4, 2024

W Magazine reports that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner took over the packed dance floor, dancing together for HOURS at the #GRAMMYs after party! pic.twitter.com/rPQryQaOsw — Update Dua Lipa (@updatedlipa) February 6, 2024

Their PDA-filled outings in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, captured by paparazzi and shared widely online, have further fueled fan excitement. Images of their passionate kiss and their cozy coffee date have been widely circulated, leading to a surge of adoring comments and reactions