Tawny Newsome Stars Alongside Steve Carell in Netflix's 'Space Force'

While acting may be her primary aspiration currently, Tawny is also a talented musician. Growing up, she did musicals but as she got older, she learned that acting and music are best kept separate for her.

She told Vulture , “Other than doing little kids’ musicals when I was a child, I joined my first band in Chicago after going to theater school, getting my degree, and trying to go down the road of doing very earnest, serious theater, both musical and non-musical. I got kind of bored and wasn’t getting hired to do that stuff and realized that one, I’m more interested in doing comedy and lighthearted, whimsical things, and two, that I prefer my music and acting to be separate.”