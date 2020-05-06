Diana Silvers Plays Steve Carell's Daughter in New Netflix Comedy, 'Space Force'

Since he left The Office in 2011, Steve Carell has mainly focused on his film career — which has included critical acclaim for the likes of Foxcatcher and The Big Short and the commercial success of the Despicable Me franchise. After nine years without a regular TV role, Steve is making his triumphant return to the small screen for the Netflix comedy Space Force.

While Michael Scott may have given himself the honor of being the World's Best Boss, his responsibility pales in comparison to Steve's newest character on Space Force, Mark R. Naird.

Who is Diana Silvers from Space Force? Read on to find out what else you've seen the actress in before, and to learn more about her character in the show.

Mark is a decorated Air Force general who is charged with leading the newest branch of the military: the space force. Steve will be joined by celebrated comedy stars Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, and Ben Schwartz on the series, and newcomer Diana Silvers will play his on-screen daughter.

Who is Diana Silver from 'Space Force'?

Diana was born and raised in L.A., and she's the fifth oldest out of six children. She aspired to become an actress as a child, and she pursued acting as a course of study at NYU. She later dropped out in 2017 after her father lost his home due to the California wildfires. Her career soon took off.

Though Diana's acting career began in 2018, the 22-year-old has already appeared in several high-profile films. Her first credited role was in an episode of Season 1 of the Hulu anthology series Into the Dark in 2018. She played Kimberly Tooms in the second episode of the show, who became an agoraphobe after her mother was murdered. The character was also the daughter of Henry Tooms (Dermot Mulroney), whom she suspected may be her mother's killer.

In 2019, Diana played a cheerleader in the M. Night Shyamalan sci-fi movie Glass. James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and Sarah Paulson starred in the film. Diana next played Hope in the critically beloved coming-of-age movie Booksmart in 2019. Hope was a love interest for Amy Antsler (Kaitlyn Dever). Booksmart was the first time Diana worked with her Space Force co-star, Lisa Kudrow.

That same year, the actress also appeared alongside Octavia Spencer in the horror film Ma. Diana's character was Maggie Thompson, who incites the anger of Sue Ann "Ma" Ellington (Octavia Spencer) after she gets attention from a classmate. Aside from Space Force, Diana also has several other projects on the horizon. She will be in the movie Ava, which is a crime drama that also stars Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, and her Space Force co-star John Malkovich.