Season 2 of Netflix's Workplace Comedy in Space, 'Space Force,' Is Coming Soon

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too long to find out what will happen next, and Season 2 of Space Force will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 18, 2022. The first season of the show had ten episodes, and per Deadline, the second season will have seven episodes. The show has pivoted from the end of the first season and will focus on "General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges."