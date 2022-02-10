Some Cast Members of Comedy Central's 'Fairview' Are Actually Very Recognizable

Between some well-known actors and writers, in addition to some newer faces, the cast of Fairview is set to make the series a hit. Everyone has some sort of investment in comedy and politics, so not only are they hilarious, but they actually care about the subject matter.

While some found their way to Fairview through their work on Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, others have made waves in comedy through other projects, which have now brought them all together.