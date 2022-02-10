Some Cast Members of Comedy Central's 'Fairview' Are Actually Very Recognizable

Some Cast Members of Comedy Central's 'Fairview' Are Actually Very RecognizableBy Jamie Lerner
Feb. 9 2022, Published 8:42 p.m. ET
“If it’s happening in Fairview, it’s happening everywhere.” That’s the catchy line narrated during Fairview’s trailer that encapsulates everything the new animated series is about. Fairview is Comedy Central's new adult cartoon about a small town in America — and it features an incredible cast of voices.
According to Comedy Central’s press release, “Fairview is a half-hour adult animated series about how national politics causes wild small town drama in the Natty Light-chugging, grocery store parking lot-fighting, public urinating town of Fairview through the lens of its sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson.” Created in partnership with Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, this series and its voice cast bring big politics close to home… maybe too close.
The voice cast of Comedy Central’s ‘Fairview’ includes some familiar voices and some of the ‘Tooning Out the News’ team.
Between some well-known actors and writers, in addition to some newer faces, the cast of Fairview is set to make the series a hit. Everyone has some sort of investment in comedy and politics, so not only are they hilarious, but they actually care about the subject matter.
While some found their way to Fairview through their work on Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, others have made waves in comedy through other projects, which have now brought them all together.
Aparna Nancherla
It’s safe to say that Aparna Nancherla is a well-known comedian, not only for her comedy and presence in various films and TV shows, but for her recognizable voice. She began her career in late night TV and webseries, so it’s no surprise that she’s joining the cast of Fairview. She’s most recognized for her recent roles in Space Force, Search Party, and BoJack Horseman.
James Austin Johnson
Having recently joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, everyone who tunes in each Saturday (or watches clips later on) is likely familiar with James Austin Johnson. A relatively newer face on the scene, he’s also had roles in Better Call Saul and All Rise, but between Fairview and SNL, it’s looking like 2022 is his breakout year.
Lisa Gilroy
Another familiar face, Lisa Gilroy has been making waves politically through comedy since 2016. She grew in popularity as Samantha in You Got Trumped: The First 100 Days, and has since appeared in an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Joey Romaine
After working on projects like Washingtonia and Let’s Be Real, it’s no surprise that Joey Romaine is joining the cast of Fairview. But which character he’ll play is still to be seen.
Carl Foreman Jr.
Carl Foreman Jr. is most known for his role in the Frank & Lamar Webseries, but he’s also been in Search Party, as well as plenty of CollegeHumor and UCB sketches. We can’t wait to hear him branch out into animated voice acting in Fairview.
Blair Socci
Like many of her cast mates, Blair Socci is both a writer and an actress. She gained popularity thanks to her Blair’s Lair shorts, and was most recently a writer for The Trevor Moore Show.
Atsuko Okatsuka
Considered by many comedy critics to be one of the funniest comedians in our time, Atsuko Okatsuka was named a comic to watch by both Vulture and TimeOut LA. She’s been working consistently on indie short films since 2008, and is also part of Washingtonia.
Marina Cockenberg
While Marina Cockenberg’s actual voice might be new to some of us, her figurative voice will be very familiar since she’s written for series like Murderville, Never Have I Ever, and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Now, she’s joining the ranks of actors in Fairview after taking a bit of a break from acting.
Jeremy Levick
Coming to Fairview from Tooning Out the News, Jeremy Levick is a force to be reckoned with. He’s also known for making comedic videos with his comedy partner, Rajat Suresh. Before writing for TV, he wrote for parody websites, such as The Onion and Clickhole.
Graham Techler
Graham Techler also came to Fairview from Tooning Out the News, and it’s clear he’s a comedy veteran. He's been working hard to get where he is today, performing in the highly lauded Characters Welcome, as well as in other UCB Comedy Originals projects. He also writes for publications like The New Yorker and McSweeney’s.
Otter Lee
Coming up from the New York comedy and improv scene, we’re especially thrilled to hear Otter Lee in Fairview. He’s a hilarious and positive person who kept at what he does best to work on Tooning Out the News before joining Fairview. We can’t wait to see what he does next.
Jack Bensinger
Last, but definitely not least, Jack Bensinger rounds out the voice cast of Fairview. Of course, we can expect several guest stars, but if the series is anything like Tooning Out the News, which Jack was also a major part of, we may get even funnier celebrity and political impressions. Jack was also featured in Our Cartoon President, so it’s only fitting for him to join this cast.
Tune into the first episode of Fairview on Comedy Central at 8:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 9.