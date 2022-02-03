The Comedy of 'Murderville' Rests on the Shoulders of the Celebrity Guest Stars

Everyone is still finding their footing in Episode 2, but we have a much better idea of what’s going on when former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch joins Terry Seattle in cracking the crime. (Was Terry's name inspired by the fact that Marshawn used to play for the Seattle Seahawks?) Unfortunately, Marshawn is overshadowed by guest star Rob Huebel, who plays all three of the suspects. It’s a very funny premise, so Marshawn’s “I’m a goofy but cool NFL player” schtick doesn’t quite shine here as much as it might elsewhere.