The Location of 'Murderville' Is Actually One of Its Many Running Gags

Despite Murderville taking place in a generic big city, we know that it is in a world in which named cities exist. When Conan O’Brien meets Terry, Terry says before Conan can even ask, “No, I’ve never been to Seattle,” to which Conan replies, “I got married in Seattle.” Funnily enough, this is true! Conan O’Brien married his wife, Elizabeth Ann Powel, at the St. James Cathedral in Seattle, Washington in 2002.

So where is Murderville? Well, it’s everywhere. *Cue ominous music.*

Murderville drops on Netflix on Feb. 3.