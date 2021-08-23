Apple TV Plus's 'The Morning Show' Features Will Arnett in a Surprise Role

Calling all The Morning Show fans! Season 2 is almost upon us. Viewers have been waiting with bated breath to see how Alex Levy (played by Jennifer Aniston ) and Bradley Jackson ( Reese Witherspoon ) will navigate Season 2 after spilling all the tea on the troubles behind the scenes at UBA, and we finally have some answers.

The Morning Show trailer has officially been released, and it gives great insight into the executives of UBA who are trying to save the network from plummeting. And as new faces are being added into the mix, reports share that Arrested Development’s Will Arnett will also join the ensemble cast.

So, it’s time to answer the obvious questions: Who is Will Arnett playing in The Morning Show? What does the trailer entail? Read on to get your answer.