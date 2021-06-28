Apple TV Plus's Sci-Fi Series ‘Foundation’ Gets a New Teaser and Release Date

Calling all science-fiction fans! In a quest to add more intriguing content to their lineup, Apple TV Plus has decided to step into the world of sci-fi. With the streaming success of Loki, Manifest, and Stranger Things, it makes sense that Apple TV would jump on the sci-fi bandwagon, and their latest offering is the series Foundation .

Sci-fi fans first learned of the show with its August 2020 teaser. Now, since the series is set to hit the small screen in Fall 2021, producers have upped the ante with a new trailer that gives fans an even bigger look at what’s to come. Read on to get the 4-1-1.

The ‘Foundation’ trailer gives a glimpse on how a band of exiles tries to save humanity.

What’s better than a traditional sci-fi series? One that is based on a series of books – and Foundation fits the bill exactly. Based on Issac Asimov's book series by the same title, Foundation tells the thousand-year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it, per Deadline.

Source: Apple TV Plus

Hari Seldon (James Harris) is a mathematician and psychologist who has come up with “psychohistory,” a scientific field that uses probability to predict the general direction of the future when it comes to large bodies like the Galactic Empire.

Through his work, Hari realizes that Galactic inhabitants are about to witness the fall of the Empire, and sets up the Encyclopedia Galactica — a database that holds all of humanity’s knowledge — in an effort to shorten what he predicts will be 30,000 years of darkness and chaos.

Source: Apple TV

The trailer kicks off with Hari telling the people of the "genetic dynasty" that they can only save their legacy and not themselves. The emperor (Lee Pace) is then seen looking over a clone of his, reveling in the fact that his empire has brought peace. But Hari’s theories of collapse threaten his order, which causes the emperor to want to persecute him.

Hari and his following are now exiled to a distant planet called Terminus, where they are not only away from Galatic Empire, but also get the opportunity to set up their Foundation project to save everyone.

