Follow Will Arnett and His Celebrity Guests as They Solve Crimes in 'Murderville'

Sounds pretty straightforward, right? Well, here's the catch: Each celebrity guest star isn't receiving a script. "They have no idea what’s about to happen to them," reads the show's official synopsis. "Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case ... but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer."

Wow, this sounds hilarious already, and we're so here for it! Before we do anything else, let's check out which celebrities are guest-starring on Murderville.