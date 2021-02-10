Will 'LEGO Masters' Host Will Arnett's Kids Make an Appearance on the Show?

Entertainment comes in all shapes and forms and a competition series that allows you to embrace your inner child tops the list. And if you’ve always been a fan of Lego bricks and love to explore your creativity, you should have LEGO Masters on your radar. This show features funny contestants who are racing against the clock to build a Lego creation. In other words, it’s the true definition of entertainment television.

And since LEGO Masters is hosted by the wise-cracking actor and comedian Will Arnett , fans of the show are excited to see what the show will bring to the table. In fact, since the show is centered around playing with toys, it would be a great treat to see Will's kids make an appearance. After all, kids say the funniest things — especially in the midst of a competition.

So, how many kids does Will have?

If you've been keeping up with the star, then you know that Will and his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn recently welcomed a child into their family. And while their son — Alexander Denison Arnett — is the couple's first, this is not Will's first rodeo in the world of parenting.

According to People, baby boy Alexander joins Will's sons Abel James and Archibald "Archie" William Emerson, both of whom he had with ex-wife Amy Poehler. So, that brings Will's clan to three children. And while Will is pretty busy these days balancing family life and his hosting responsibilities, he doesn't allow anything to get in the way of him spending time and bonding with his children.

“Your job is to just be there, and that’s all I try to do,” Will tells People. “My kids get the bulk of my time, and nothing comes in the way of that. “I’m really lucky, really blessed that I can pick and choose the stuff I want to do to make it fit around my schedule with them,” Will adds. “Just the time — you never get it back.”