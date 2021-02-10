Will 'LEGO Masters' Host Will Arnett's Kids Make an Appearance on the Show?By Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 10 2021, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
Entertainment comes in all shapes and forms and a competition series that allows you to embrace your inner child tops the list. And if you’ve always been a fan of Lego bricks and love to explore your creativity, you should have LEGO Masters on your radar. This show features funny contestants who are racing against the clock to build a Lego creation. In other words, it’s the true definition of entertainment television.
And since LEGO Masters is hosted by the wise-cracking actor and comedian Will Arnett, fans of the show are excited to see what the show will bring to the table. In fact, since the show is centered around playing with toys, it would be a great treat to see Will's kids make an appearance. After all, kids say the funniest things — especially in the midst of a competition.
So, how many kids does Will have?
If you've been keeping up with the star, then you know that Will and his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn recently welcomed a child into their family. And while their son — Alexander Denison Arnett — is the couple's first, this is not Will's first rodeo in the world of parenting.
According to People, baby boy Alexander joins Will's sons Abel James and Archibald "Archie" William Emerson, both of whom he had with ex-wife Amy Poehler. So, that brings Will's clan to three children.
And while Will is pretty busy these days balancing family life and his hosting responsibilities, he doesn't allow anything to get in the way of him spending time and bonding with his children.
“Your job is to just be there, and that’s all I try to do,” Will tells People. “My kids get the bulk of my time, and nothing comes in the way of that.
“I’m really lucky, really blessed that I can pick and choose the stuff I want to do to make it fit around my schedule with them,” Will adds. “Just the time — you never get it back.”
Will Arnett talks bonding with his boys: ‘My kids get the bulk of my time” https://t.co/Z5jtwvba9Z pic.twitter.com/ODUuyMK2f0— People (@people) June 3, 2016
There may be a possibility of Will bringing his kids on 'LEGO Masters.'
While some people prefer to keep their families out of the spotlight, Will always makes a point to talk about his children. From talking about bonding with his children to even using his superhero voice to aid in parenting, Will is very open about his family.
And since the show LEGO Masters naturally gravitates toward children, it's not too far-fetched to think that he may bring his children on for an episode or two. Most kids have multiple Lego sets in their toy collections, and we're sure Will's kids are no exception.
It would be a great treat to see his kids make an appearance on the show. We'd be able to get a glimpse of Will in Daddy mode and get to see if his sons are just as competitive as he is. Plus, it would add an adorable element to the show.
Not to mention, we'd also get to see just how creative Will's kids are. But until then, we'll just have to hold our breath to see if Will's little ones will make a debut.
Catch new episodes of LEGO Masters on FOX Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.