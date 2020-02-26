Here’s Why We’re Rooting for Amie and Krystle on 'LEGO Masters'

On her website , Amie refers to herself as a “maker of things,” and honestly, it might be the most accurate title ever. She shares many of her projects on social media, and they are seriously incredible. In the first episode of LEGO Masters, she wore a dress that featured a LEGO brick detail — that she actually 3D printed onto the fabric !

She also 3D printed the dress she wore in Episode 3 of the show. Apparently, being a master builder just wasn’t enough. She also had to “build” her entire outfit!