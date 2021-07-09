Sharon Stone Is Rumored to Be Dating This Young Rapper — What We Know

Actress Sharon Stone has been a certified Hollywood star since her roles in blockbuster films such as Total Recall and Casino. Her talents have won her many Emmy, Oscar, and Golden Globe nominations.

But fans are curious about her romantic life since her last divorce in 2004. Rumors have begun to fly about Sharon dating a rapper, but is there any truth to the rumors? Read on to find out everything we know about who Sharon Stone is dating, and who she has been married to in the past.

An inside source told Page Six that RMR "respects her and thinks she’s cool as f–k" and that they are "enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out. They’re having a great time together."

On July 6, 2021, Page Six reported that the 63-year-old actress was spotted "hanging out" with 25-year-old rapper RMR (pronounced "Rumor"). The rapper wears a ski mask and gold grills to protect his identity in public, and the pair were seen out on the town around Los Angeles.

Despite her various relationships, Sharon has been single for the past few years. After a struggle with endometriosis prevented her from having children, Sharon adopted three children : Roan Joseph Bronstein, Laird Vonne Stone, and Quinn Kelly Stone. Primary custody of Roan was awarded to Phil Bronstein, but for the most part, Sharon has been a single mother.

Sharon has been married a total of two times since 1984. Her first marriage to ex-husband and television producer Michael Greenburg lasted from 1984-1990, and her second marriage to journalist Phil Bronstein lasted from 1998-2004. She's also been engaged twice: once to producer William McDonald and once to assistant director Bob Wagner.

Who is RMR?

Rapper RMR is an up-and-coming artist whose musical stylings have drawn comparison to Lil Nas X for his tendency to blend hip hop and country elements. In February 2020, he independently released his single "Rascal," which rose to viral status on YouTube. Shortly after, in April 2020, RMR was signed to Warner Records and Cmnty Rcrds.

RMR's upcoming album "Hotel" will be his debut record and is set for release in 2021. His first two singles, "Her Honeymoon" and "Vibes," were released in January 2021 and May 2021, respectively. Sharon has been publicly supportive of RMR's career on Instagram, adding comments to his posts such as clapping emojis on his tour announcements and playful responses to his captions.