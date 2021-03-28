Sharon Stone on Her Life With Three Sons: "I Feel Very Blessed and Happy"

“Watching children grow up you learn a lot about life and about being a better person — you learn a lot about what’s really important in the world and what isn’t," Sharon Stone explained in a previous interview with the Mirror.

The star of Basic Instinct, The Quick and the Dead, and the like shares her oldest son, Roan Joseph, with her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein. She went on to add two more boys, Laird Vonne and Quinn Kelly, to her family on her own.